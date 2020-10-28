Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social isolation increases risk of high blood pressure, hypertension in women

Loneliness and social isolation may increase the risk of high blood pressure and hypertension in women, suggested a study.

ANI | Vancouver | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:02 IST
Social isolation increases risk of high blood pressure, hypertension in women
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Loneliness and social isolation may increase the risk of high blood pressure and hypertension in women, suggested a study. The research was undertaken by the researchers at the University of British Columbia and was recently published in the Journal of Hypertension.

The study has found that social isolation affects the health of men and women in different ways--including placing women at higher risk of high blood pressure. It further discovered that middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension -- a known risk factor for heart disease, which is the leading cause of death among women--and stroke.

"Among older adults, social isolation is the largest known risk factor for mortality, equal only to smoking," said principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, assistant professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC and researcher with the Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences. "Less well known is how social isolation affects men and women differently, or how it affects biomarkers of longevity. Our research indicates that women, in particular, are more likely to be hypertensive when they experience isolation in middle and older age." Using data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, these researchers analyzed the social ties of 28,238 adults aged 45 to 85, and found that women who were non-partnered, engaged in fewer than three social activities a month, or had a small social network (fewer than 85 contacts) had higher odds of hypertension. Average systolic blood pressure was highest among widowed, lone-living and socially inactive women, and the largest difference in blood pressure was between widowed and married women. Widowed women were found to have the strongest likelihood of hypertension across all categories.

Among men, the picture was quite different. Those who were single, shared a home with others, and had the largest social networks had the highest blood pressure, while those who had smaller networks and lived alone had lower blood pressure. The researchers found that combinations of different social ties also mattered. Regular social participation appeared to have a protective effect among non-partnered women, suggesting that health care providers may want to screen for the number of monthly social activities, and include these alongside healthy diet and exercise when treating non-partnered older women.

"Among women, the increase in blood pressure that was associated with the lack of social ties was similar to that seen with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory use, increased sodium diets pollution or weight gain," said Conklin. "This represents a significant women-specific risk factor for heart disease or stroke." Previous research by Conklin using the same data set found that women who were single, widowed, divorced or separated had higher odds of abdominal and general obesity, while men were less likely to be obese if they lived alone and had a smaller social network.

"Taken with our previous research, our new findings underline how social isolation affects health in men and women differently," said Conklin. "At a time when COVID-19 is forcing us to limit our social interactions, it's important for those working in health care and public health to encourage older women, in particular, to find new ways to be socially active." Zeinab Hosseini, the lead author who contributed to the work as a former postdoctoral fellow at UBC said more studies are needed on how exactly social connections impact cardiovascular risk factors. "Prospective and intervention studies can help us understand this as well as why the associations are different for women compared to men," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump sticks to re-election rally strategy as COVID-19 roars back in U.S.

With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump pushed ahead on Wednesday with mass rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporter...

Pune varsity apologizes over question about Jihadi terrorism

Savitribai Phule Pune University SPPU here has issued an apology over a question about Jihadi terrorism in its final year B.Com examination. The multiple-choice question was asked in the online paper on Defence Budgeting, one of the optiona...

'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political tussle

A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content quickly turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies but also attacked each other. Lawmakers...

India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh

Indias COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020