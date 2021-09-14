Left Menu

Amanda Gorman stuns in a royal blue Vera Wang gown at Met Gala 2021

American poet-activist Amanda Gorman has made her Met Gala debut. For the event, the 23-year-old star donned a stunning royal blue Vera Wang gown.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 05:05 IST
Amanda Gorman stuns in a royal blue Vera Wang gown at Met Gala 2021
Amanda Gorman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American poet-activist Amanda Gorman has made her Met Gala debut. For the event, the 23-year-old star donned a stunning royal blue Vera Wang gown. Ahead of the gala, Gorman gave a red carpet correspondent some details about her look, and there's no doubt that she was perfectly aligned with the theme for the evening, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

She said that the ensemble is meant to make her look like a "reimagined Statue of Liberty", reported E! News. She arrived in a gorgeous strapless custom gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Along with a sweetheart neckline, mini hem, and flowing draped detailing, the outfit features individually hand-stitched crystals.

The poet accessorised the dress with matching strappy stilettos and a book-shaped clutch. She had her hair styled in a single, stunning braid. Gorman sported delicately placed crystals on her face that coordinated with her shimmery headpiece and overall subtle makeup look. "I'm wearing Vera Wang tonight. We had the idea of me coming as a reimagined Statue of Liberty, having a book as she does with a line from the poem on the Statue on it," Gorman told the outlet, adding of her silver headpiece, "And I really just wanted to wear a laurel crown because that's really important in poetry."

As for what tonight's Met Gala theme means to her, Gorman continued, "Tonight's theme, for me I really looked at it as a night where we can come together as a country and celebrate one of the things that makes us so beautiful, which is our diversity, which is all the different forms of people showing up tonight. So that's really what I'm here to take part in." Gorman is co-chairing this year's Met Gala alongside Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021