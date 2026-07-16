Dr Praveena Sukhraj-Ely Named Acting DG of DWYPD

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has appointed Dr Praveena Sukhraj-Ely as the Acting Director-General of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), describing the appointment as a reflection of government's commitment to equality, dignity and inclusive leadership.

Sukhraj-Ely, who is totally blind, brings extensive experience in constitutional law, governance, disability rights, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), public administration and policy development. Her appointment places an experienced legal and policy expert at the helm of a department responsible for advancing the rights and socio-economic development of women, young people and persons with disabilities.

Chikunga said the appointment also demonstrates government's commitment to promoting equal representation and ensuring leadership structures reflect the diversity of South African society.

Strong legal and policy background

An Advocate of the High Court, Sukhraj-Ely holds a PhD in Public Policy and a Master of Arts in Political Science, which she completed Cum Laude. Throughout her career, she has focused on strengthening democratic governance, human rights and inclusive public policy.

She currently serves as the state's representative on the Commission for Employment Equity, where she has been a strong advocate for increasing the employment of persons with disabilities. Among the proposals she has championed is the goal of achieving 7% employment of persons with disabilities by 2030.

Her expertise has also extended beyond South Africa's borders through participation in international forums, including engagements with the United Nations, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Disability Alliance, where she has promoted disability rights and inclusive development.

Experience expected to strengthen the department

Sukhraj-Ely has played an important role in shaping several key government initiatives, including supporting the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act, contributing to the development of the National Femicide Strategy, and helping draft the Disability Access to Justice Policy.

Welcoming her to the department, Chikunga praised her integrity, legal expertise and deep understanding of South Africa's constitutional framework. She said Sukhraj-Ely's experience positions her well to strengthen the department's performance while advancing the rights of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The Minister expressed confidence that her leadership will support government's efforts to promote inclusion, expand socio-economic opportunities and ensure that policies aimed at protecting vulnerable groups are implemented effectively.