Sri Lanka’s Furious Run Chase Set for Dramatic Day 5 Finale Against India

Sri Lanka's cricket team faced significant hurdles on Day 4 of their Test match against India at the Galle International Stadium, aiming to chase down a formidable target of 372 runs. They lost four early wickets, requiring a herculean effort to amass the remaining 288 runs needed for victory. Sonal Dinusha, a standout performer in the first innings, remains resolute at 25 not out, joined by captain Dhananjaya de Silva, currently unbeaten on 31.

India had a strong start earlier in the day, resuming their second innings with a commanding lead of 178 runs. Despite an early setback with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for a duck in the day's opening over to Asitha Fernando, a pivotal 65-run partnership between KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal provided stabilization. However, Prabath Jayasuriya disrupted this momentum, dismissing Rahul for a tidy 35. He further inflicted damage with important wickets, including the Indian skipper.

Rishabh Pant, illustrating his aggressive playstyle, paired with Ravindra Jadeja to construct a brisk 54-run partnership. Pant's innings of 66 was notable for his milestone achievement of being the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. However, India faltered collectively, bowled out for 193, setting the stage for a thrilling final day. With India needing six wickets and Sri Lanka chasing a daunting 288, the deciding fifth day promises a gripping conclusion, potentially featuring either a tense holdout or an unexpected Lankan triumph.