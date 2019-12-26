Left Menu
Pastel-pop, ice creams and all things pink: The Museum of Ice Cream sets shop in New York

What happens when ice cream, pastel pop art and a swimming pool filled with jimmies are put under the same roof? To know the answer, better check out the Museum of Ice-cream that has permanently set shop in New York's SoHo area after successful pop-ups at places like LA, San Francisco, and Miami.

Pastel-pop, ice creams and all things pink: The Museum of Ice Cream sets shop in New York
Pool full of sprinkles at the Museum of Ice Cream (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

What happens when ice cream, pastel pop art and a swimming pool filled with jimmies are put under the same roof? To know the answer, better check out the Museum of Ice-cream that has permanently set shop in New York's SoHo area after successful pop-ups at places like LA, San Francisco, and Miami. The new visitor attraction is more of a themed exhibition cum selfie paradise that has its own subway line that takes its guests through the glistening ice-cream wonderland.

The CNN Travel website reports that the establishment is built on three floors and has a slide that ends up in a huge pit full of artificial jimmies. Unfortunately, it's not possible to satisfy your sweet tooth in the jimmy pool, but for this very purpose, the museum also features an ice cream shop for the hungry lot who don't wish to pay for a ticket.

Maryellis Bunn, the co-founder and creative strategist of the museum always fantasized of 'basking in sprinkles' and that led her to model an interactive gallery where she and other New Yorkers could do just the same. The tickets cost 39 USD per head, with additional charges for a private jimmy pool and DJ parties with 40 other people at maximum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

