Uganda: Museveni meets Kenyan delegation to discuss bilateral trade, calls out trading irregularities

Yoweri Museveni, the Ugandan President, said on Tuesday that talks are required to prevent irregularities in trade among East African Community (EAC) state members, according to a report by CGTN Africa.

The President made the remarks while meeting a visiting Kenyan delegation to discuss bilateral trade followed by Kenya's ban on maize and dairy product from Uganda, as per a statement from the Ugandan State House.

Speaking at the meeting, Museveni said that the essence of the competition relies on a common market, and a business that breaks any such rules should cease to exist, he further added that trade irregularities between the two nations should be eliminated.

We met with a Kenyan delegation led by Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade, and Enterprise Development Betty Maina. Among issues discussed include our trade relations in light of recent developments like the ban on some Ugandan exports. pic.twitter.com/hOL3xJJu9f — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 13, 2021

Led by Betty Maina, the cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Kenya, the Kenyan delegation said that maize importation from Uganda was banned in the effect of toxins and moisture content found in the grain.

"The maize lacked a certain level of dryness (required) by Kenya and East African standards," she said.

Further adding on the quality, Amelia Kyambadde, the Minister of Trade, industry and cooperatives Uganda, said that the country will improve the quality of the exported maize so that Kenya and other EAC member countries can continue to trade together.

The regional intergovernmental organization, EAC, is composed of six countries including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan.