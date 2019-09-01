Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Following are PTI stories from the

Following are PTI stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL3 WB-CLASH-MP INJURY BJP MP suffers head injuries during clash, claims cops baton charged him Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh suffered head injuries on Sunday when police allegedly indulged in baton charge at Kankinara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to lift a road blockade by a group of persons.

CES5 WB-BUILDING-COLLAPSE Building partially collapses in Kolkata, none injured Kolkata: Portions of a building collapsed on Sunday at Bowbazar area in central part of the city, where tunnel boring work for East West Metro corridor is being undertaken, a fire brigade official said here. CES6 WB-OCEAN-MINING India to join developed nations in ocean studies with 'Samudrayaan' project Kolkata: India's ambition to send men to the deep sea in a submersible vehicle is likely to be a reality in 2021-22 with the 'Samudrayaan' project, a senior official said.

ERG8 OD-SPORT-COMPLEX Odisha govt plans integrated sports complex in Ganjam Berhampur: The Odisha government plans to set up an integrated sports complex (ISC) at Aruapalli at a cost of Rs 43 crore in order to boost sports infrastructure in Ganjam district, officials said on Sunday. RMS RMS.

