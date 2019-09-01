MP to implement new MV Act after public awareness: Minister

The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday said the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, which hikes fines manifold for several traffic offenses, will not be enforced in the state as of now. MP Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma said the law would be implemented once people are made aware of the enhanced fines.

"The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act would not come into effect from September 1 in MP. First, there is a need to educate people over the new law," he said, adding "let people come to know of the fines, then we will activate the law". He, however, said the state government had not issued any notification to reduce the fines laid down in the amended Act passed recently by Parliament.

"A person not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler can be fined Rs 5,000. If he fails to pay it, he can be jailed. How many people will go to jail? People will get into the habit (of following the law) gradually," he contended. Speaking in a lighter vein about the enhanced fines, he said, "Now when Rs 250-500 is the fine for traffic violations, I get 25-50 calls on my phone (of people apparently asking for help). If fines are hiked to Rs 5000, I will have to switch off my phone." He said the law will be implemented in MP after Chief Minister Kamal Nath holds talks with the Centre.

Under the new law, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, up from the earlier Rs 100, while those driving without a license can be fined Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500, or face 3-month jail.

