PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 01-09-2019 18:27 IST
Telangana Assembly to commence from Sept 9

The Telangana Legislative Assembly and council will commence on September 9. The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government is expected to present the full-fleged budget during the forthcoming session, official sources said.

According to an official notification released on Sunday, Legislative Assembly and council will be convened on September 9. Earlier, when the Telangana Assembly Secretary had indicated that the sessions could begin on September 4, 9 or 14 and the government chose September 9.

Rao had last week held a review meeting with the officials on the Budget to be presented in the Assembly..

