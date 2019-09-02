Tibetan government in exile celebrates 59th Democracy Day

The Tibetan government in exile celebrated its 59th Democracy Day at the McLeodganj monastery in Dharamsala on Monday. The function was presided over by the Himachal Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Sarveen Chaudhary.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Tibetans had a strong democracy and steps had been taken by their religious leader Dalai Lama to strengthen it further. "The exiled Tibetans are following the path of Ahimsa for the independence of Tibet, in which they have been supported by the international community," she added.

Cultural programmes were presented by students of various institutions on the occasion. Thousands of people, including Buddhist nuns and monks, attended the function, along with a host of senior functionaries and supporters.

