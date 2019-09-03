International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Muslim organisations felicitate Kateel

PTI Mangaluru
Updated: 03-09-2019 18:03 IST
Muslim organisations felicitate Kateel

Newly appointed BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Dakshina Kannanda MP, was felicitated on behalf of Muslim organisations at a function here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Nalin said he was moved by the love and admiration showered on him by people from all sections of society.

He also assured that he would try to live up to the aspirations of the people of the district. Yenepoya University chancellor Y Abdulla Kunhi, state minorities commission president G A Bawa, Canara chamber of commerce and industry president Abdul Hameed, Ullal darga committee president Abdul Rasheed and former MLA Rukmaya Poojary were among those present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019