Muslim organisations felicitate Kateel

Newly appointed BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Dakshina Kannanda MP, was felicitated on behalf of Muslim organisations at a function here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Nalin said he was moved by the love and admiration showered on him by people from all sections of society.

He also assured that he would try to live up to the aspirations of the people of the district. Yenepoya University chancellor Y Abdulla Kunhi, state minorities commission president G A Bawa, Canara chamber of commerce and industry president Abdul Hameed, Ullal darga committee president Abdul Rasheed and former MLA Rukmaya Poojary were among those present..

