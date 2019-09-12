Chinese Ambassador calls on BJP's working president JP Nadda

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday called on BJP's working president JP Nadda and discussed India-China relations and trade deficit between the two countries. Sharing details of the meeting, BJP's overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale said it was a courtesy call by Weidong, where he enquired about the party's organisational structure and its recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chauthaiwale, who was present in the meeting, said the two leaders briefly discussed about India-China relations and the BJP members attending the meeting also raised the issue of trade deficit between the two countries and suggested that China should take measures to correct it. Recently a delegation of the BJP also visited China and met various leaders of Communist Party of China (CPC), besides government officials.

