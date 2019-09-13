EEPC tech centres to help launch of start-ups: Sehgal

The Engineering Export Promotion Council Chairman Ravi Sehgal on Friday said the council's in- house technology centres at Bengaluru and Kolkata will help the launch of start-ups and create employment opportunities in the MSME sector. Sehgal also said the CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, will play a major role in the MSME sector in reaching out the global market with their advanced manufacturing technologies and complete solution.

"The centres (in Bengaluru and Kolkata) would provide hands-on training to improve knowledge and skill of students and entrepreneurs. They will also help the launch of start-ups and create employment opportunities in the MSME sector," Sehgal said at a seminar on advanced manufacturing here. Addressing the seminar, Director of CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) Prof Harish Hirani said the manufacturing facilities at the institute have been augmented in terms of induction of manpower and machinery to provide complete design and manufacturing solution to MSMEs.

CMERI is the national level R&D Institute in the field of mechanical engineering and allied disciplines under the aegis of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology. Advanced Manufacturing Center of CSIR-CMERI is actively engaged in providing manufacturing technology solutions to engineering industries across the country, Hirani said at the seminar.

The seminar was jointly organized by the CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur and the EEPC India Technology Centre..

