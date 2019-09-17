Maha Guv calls on Amit Shah

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari called on Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah," Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted from its official account.

Earlier today, Koshyari met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The meeting comes at a time when Maharashtra is election-bound while it is also recovering from the wide-spread incessant rains and floods across the state. (ANI)

