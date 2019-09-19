RKS Bhadauria to be next IAF chief

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be the next Chief of Air Staff after the superannuation of incumbent B S Dhanoa, the government announced on Thursday.

"Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of the Air Staff," Defence Ministry's Principal Spokesperson, said on Twitter.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the 25th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, is due to retire on September 30. He took over as the Chief of the Air Staff on January 1, 2017.

