43 IPS, 23 IFoS and 4 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday night transferred 43 IPS, 23 IFoS and four IAS officers. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation MD Subir Kumar was made secretary to the governor.

Himanshu Gupta, who was removed as the Barmer collector after a road accident involving racer Gaurav Gill's car claimed three lives, was made the additional director of Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration. In another order, the government transferred 43 IPS officers, including 10 additional director General-rank officials.

Transfer orders of 23 Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers were also issued by the state department of personnel.

