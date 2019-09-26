New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL12 JK-SITUATION Day 53: Normal life remains crippled in Kashmir Srinagar: Students stayed away from schools, markets remained shut and public transport stayed off the roads in the valley for the 53rd day on Thursday as the shutdown over the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status continued, officials said.

DEL39 JK-LD DOVAL Intensify anti-militancy ops, improve life of people in JK: NSA tells officials Srinagar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to take steps to improve the life of common people and directed police and paramilitary forces to intensify anti-militancy operations, officials said. DEL34 JK-DRONE-ALERT Army, BSF sound red alert along LoC, IB in JK against air-intrusion by Pak drones Jammu: Taking serious note of Pakistan using Chinese drones to airdrop weapons in Punjab, the Army and BSF has sounded an all-out alert along the entire Indo-Pak border and LoC, asking boarder guarding troops and observation posts to keep a "hawk's eye" over similar air-intrusions in future.

DEL37 JK-BSF-OPERATIONS BSF launches operation to detect cross-border tunnel in Jammu-Kathua sector Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a massive operation along the 180-km International Border (IB) with Pakistan to detect underground, cross-border tunnels in view of possible infiltration attempts by armed terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. DEL32 UP-CHINMAYANAND-LD PRIYANKA 'This is BJP's justice?' Priyanka on Shahjahanpur student's arrest (Eds: Adds Priyanka's fresh tweet) New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of the student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, and asked if this is the BJP's justice.

DES30 UP-STUDENT-KARAT Brinda Karat visits law student in jail; accuses UP govt of 'helping rapists' Shahjahanpur (UP): CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to stop "helping rapists" and said the fight for the jailed law student will be waged at every level. LGD24 RJ-COURT-SALMAN Blackbuck case: Salman Khan to appear before Jodhpur court on Friday, 'faces' death threat Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear before a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case on Friday amid a death threat by a gangster.

DEL41 PB-KARTARPUR Process to visit Kartarpur to be made public by Oct 1, says Punjab minister New Delhi: The Centre would make public the process for the devotees to visit Kartarpur Sahib by October 1, according to Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who met a senior Union Home Ministry official here on Thursday. DES44 PB-AMARINDER-SACRILEGE Sacrilege case: No faith in CBI, says Punjab CM (Eds: minor edits) Chandigarh: A day after the CBI submitted before a Mohali court that a new special investigation team will probe the desecration of religious texts in Bargari, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state government had no faith in the premiere central agency.

NRG14 PB-AMARINDER-DAVOS Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos in Jan Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that is scheduled to take place from January 21-24, 2020. DES41 UKD-PANCHAYAT POLLS-BJP U'khand: BJP meets Guv, EC; says Cong 'stalling' welfare scheme Dehradun: A BJP delegation on Thursday approached Uttarakhand governor and the state election commission alleging that the Congress was trying to "stall" a welfare scheme under which beneficiaries get pulses at subsidised rates..

