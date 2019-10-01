International Development News
Man shot dead in Delhi, case registered

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by some men following a dispute in Prem Nagar area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 13:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by some men following a dispute in Prem Nagar area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ashish, a resident of New Delhi.

The incident occurred last night at 8 pm when some men cornered Ashish and shot him in the stomach. Soon after the incident, the victim was brought to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused persons have been identified and efforts are on to apprehend them, police said. A case of murder has been filed under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
