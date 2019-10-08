Five firms left in the running for redeveloping Parl building, Central Vista

Five Indian architecture firms are now in the race for the Centre's ambitious project to redevelop the Parliament building and Central Vista after a bid of a firm was rejected, sources said on Tuesday. They said a firm will be finalized before Diwali and the work on the project will begin early next year.

On September 2, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had invited request for proposal (RFP) from national and international design and planning firms for the project, being executed by the Central Public Works Department. Six Indian architecture firms had submitted bids. There were no bids by any foreign firm.

"Out of six bids, one was rejected as the firm was not fulfilling the condition of the annual turnover of Rs 20 crore, which was the minimum criterion," the source said. Among the five firms, which are in the race for the ambitious project, include Hafeez Contractor and C P Kukreja.

All of them will give their presentation next week, sources said. A committee of experts is currently evaluating the technical proposals submitted by firms. Financial proposals of only those bidders qualifying in the technical proposal will be opened.

The government has so far not publicly shared the estimated cost of its project. According to the plan, the government would redevelop the 3 km-stretch of the Central Vista spanning from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The ministry said the entire project will be completed by 2024.

