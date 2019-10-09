Monsoon starts withdrawing after delay of over one month

The southwest monsoon started its retreat on Wednesday, marking the longest recorded delay in withdrawal of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said. "In view of the persistence of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric level over northwest India, gradual reduction in moisture in the lower and midtropospheric levels and reduction in rainfall, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan today (Wednesday), October 9, 2019 as against the normal date of September 1," the IMD said in a statement.

"The most delayed withdrawal in the past years has been recorded in 1961 (1st October 1961), followed by 30th September in 2007," the IMD added. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from some more parts of northwest India during next two days and from remaining parts of northwest India and adjoining central India during subsequent 2-3 days, it said further.

