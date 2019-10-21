JJP, INLD not factors in Haryana assembly polls: BS Hooda

As voting began for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not competition. JJP and INLD are not factors in the Haryana assembly election. The contest is only between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Hooda told ANI.

The Congress leader also exuded confidence and said his party "will win the ongoing polls as the BJP did not deliver on their promises". Polling began in Haryana and Maharashtra at 7 am on Monday and will continue till 6 pm. The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

