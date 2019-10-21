SC paves way for construction of Ravidas Temple

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted Centre's proposal for the reconstruction of Guru Ravidas temple at the same site where it was demolished and directed it to form a committee to oversee its construction. Modifying its earlier proposal, the Centre told the apex court that it is willing to increase the area for the construction of the temple from 200 to 400 square metres.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had, in August, demolished the shrine in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, complying with an order of the top court. It had led to widespread protests across the country. The court said that if any person, who was arrested because of any kind of demonstration against the demolition of Ravidas temple, be released forthwith on a personal bond. It also directed that a committee be set up for building the temple.

The directions came on the petition filed by former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain. They had sought restoration of idols and pond at the site. Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Rajesh Lilothia had also filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against DDA for demolishing Ravidas temple.

The Intervention Application (IA) filed by Lilothia also sought a direction for permission to pray at the holy site until Guru Ravidas Temple is reconstructed and also restoration of the idols at the holy site. (ANI)

