Pune: City walls get new life with painting, beautification drive

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has painted walls across the city with pictures of different historical sites and landmarks as part of a beautification drive and to contribute towards the Swachh Bharat mission.

  Pune (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 01-11-2019 12:22 IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has painted walls across the city with pictures of different historical sites and landmarks as part of a beautification drive and to contribute towards the Swachh Bharat mission. With the help of all the ward members and some NGOs, PMC has started the initiative to beautify the city.

Speaking to ANI, DS Molak, Joint Commissioner of PMC said: "As part of the cleanliness and beautification drive we are running a 'Swachh Bharat, Swachh Pune' campaign in the city. The painting is being done by 15 wards and NGO's." "We are painting walls to spread awareness among people about the drive because the support of people is very important to make the city clean. We will also educate people about the need to separate the dry and wet garbage, shun the usage of single plastic etc," said Molak.

He also stated that the Solid Waste Management Act (SWMA) has bought a new rule in which punishment will be given to those people who will not separate dry and wet garbage before handing it over to the sanitation workers. 'The duty of the local body is to collect, transport and process the garbage', he added.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the central government in 2014. On October 2 this year, the central government also announced a ban on single-use plastic. (ANI)

