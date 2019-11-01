Public holiday on Chhath Puja in U'khand

The Uttarakhand government on Friday declared a public holiday on Chhath Puja on Saturday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her consent, amending a December 24, 2018, communique under which a restricted holiday was declared on Chhath Puja.

Banks, treasuries, sub-treasuries, government and semi-government institutions will remain closed on Saturday. The Bihari Mahasabha, which organises the biggest Chhath Puja in Dehradun on the banks of the Tamsa river near the Tapkeshwar temple, welcomed the decision.

