SC pulls up Delhi govt over deteriorating air quality

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government for not tackling the air pollution which led to the depletion of air quality in the national capital and asked it to take strict actions against the violators. A bench headed by Justice Mishra was hearing the issue of air pollution in New Delhi and other parts of north India. For this purpose, the court had summoned the chief secretary of Delhi today.

"You cannot deal with the road dust, construction demolition and garbage dumping then why are you sitting in the chair?" Justice Mishra asked the Delhi chief secretary. He said that a lot of construction activity is still going on despite a ban being imposed on them. "See the level of pollution. Please take strict action against the violators," Justice Mishra said.

The top court asked the AAP-led Delhi government how it plans to use the funds granted to it by the World Bank for the betterment of the state's infrastructure and development. "So much of funds have come, where is the concept of Smart City? Why are the roads have not been improved?" Justice Mishra asked.

Chief Secretary of Punjab and Haryana were also asked to be present before the court today. The court took cognizance of the matter after stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana and other meteorological factors pushed Delhi's air quality level down to the 'very poor' category.

The apex court asked the Punjab and Haryana government to ensure that stubble is not burned in the future. Slamming the Punjab government, Justice Mishra said, "Why was the government not ready in advance? It seems no steps are taken throughout the year."

The court said that nobody would be spared if they are found violating the rules and regulations. (ANI)

