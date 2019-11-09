I'm a 'shanti ka pujari': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for peace ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said here on Saturday that all should abide by the order of the Supreme Court as he appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony post-Ayodhya verdict by the Apex Court. He said that he is a 'shanti ka pujari' (worshipper of peace) "We are in favour of peace since the beginning. I have always been a 'shanti ka pujari'. It is the perpetual stand of Congress and we appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

"Congress stand is clear, we all should abide by the verdict of Supreme Court," the Lok Sabha lawmaker said. An hour before the Supreme Court was slated to pronounce its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here on Saturday.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of petitions against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case today. The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgment will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not believe in rumours being spread on social media. Security has been heightened across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)