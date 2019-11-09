Vinay Katiyar urges all to maintain peace and harmony after Ayodhya verdict

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Vinay Katiyar on Saturday asked all to maintain peace and harmony after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title dispute. The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the judgement, Katiyar said, "Court has recognised the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)". "Everyone should maintain peace and harmony", he appealed.

He also asked the Government to locate five acres of land for construction of the mosque. A decade-long legal dispute was fought by Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

