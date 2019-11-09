International Development News
Ayodhya residents celebrate mini-Deepawali

For the residents of Sadatganj area of Ayodhya district, the historic judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya dispute case on Saturday, has become a reason celebrate a mini-Deepawali. From lighting lamps, candles and even bursting firecrackers, the residents appeared excited but they also had a sense of relief on their faces at the peaceful settlement of the decades-old issue that had strained the social fabric of the society for long.

Gajendra Tripathi and Raghvendra Tripathi, both teachers, said, "Today's development seems to be the re-birth of Lord Ram, and hence we are celebrating mini-Deepawali." Children jumped with elation as firecrackers burst into the skies, spraying different colours. Some of them shouted 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Rajendra, a vegetable vendor, had decorated his shop. SP Singh, a businessman, and his friends Rajan Singh, Amit Singh and Vinod Gupta lit candles under a giant Banyan tree on Sadatganj road. "There is happiness in air and all of us are experiencing it," SP Singh said, as his neighbours and relatives greeted him and exchanged pleasantries.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. "The element of joy among us has literally doubled after the judgment given by the Supreme Court. I am really happy for our Ram Lalla," Radha, a local, said.

In Ayodhya, lamps are lit from Deepawali to Kartik Poornima. "But the historic judgment has infused a special feeling of joy and happiness," she added. Mukesh Gupta, who works at a private company in Ayodhya, said his family lit lamps outside their home in Sadatganj from Deepawali to Kartik Poornima.

"It is a mini-Deepawali for us. We are rejoicing this special moment," said his neighbour Deepak Gupta. The bursting of firecrackers stopped briefly when a police patrol team reached there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

