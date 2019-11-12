Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel casts his vote at Ward No 26

As the Mangaluru City Corporation polls are underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel cast his vote at Ward No 26 situated in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. The BJP leader reached the booth in the morning along with a couple of his associates.

The voting began at 7 in the morning and will conclude at 5 pm. Mangaluru city corporation has 60 wards. Each ward has its own corporators. These corporators are elected every five years.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are selected from these council members. (ANI)

