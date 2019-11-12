International Development News
Development News Edition

Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel casts his vote at Ward No 26

As the Mangaluru City Corporation polls are underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel cast his vote at Ward No 26 situated in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 12:02 IST
Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel casts his vote at Ward No 26
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel arrives at a polling booth in Mangaluru [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As the Mangaluru City Corporation polls are underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel cast his vote at Ward No 26 situated in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. The BJP leader reached the booth in the morning along with a couple of his associates.

The voting began at 7 in the morning and will conclude at 5 pm. Mangaluru city corporation has 60 wards. Each ward has its own corporators. These corporators are elected every five years.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are selected from these council members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kazakh former president in talks to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy summit

Kazakhstans former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is trying to arrange a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Nazarbayev said on Tuesday.Such a meeting, if it took...

Giant Aramco listing a critical test for young Saudi exchange

The imminent listing of oil giant Aramco will be a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabias young and untested Tadawul stock exchange. The Tadawul has said it has been preparing for years and is primed for the long-awaited share sale in the coming ...

INTERVIEW-Cricket-Australia primed to end T20 World Cup drought, says Gilchrist

The Twenty20 World Cup is the only major piece of silverware missing from Australias trophy cabinet but the hosts are gearing up perfectly to end the drought next year, former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has told Reuters.Australia are the m...

Guru Nanak Dev JI's teachings are still relevant today: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended greetings to the nation on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and said that his teachings are simple and relevant even today. The teachings of Guru Nan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019