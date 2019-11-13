International Development News
Development News Edition

H Vishwanath welcomes SC verdict in disqualification case

H Vishwanath, the disqualified legislator from Janta Dal (Secular), on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement which allowed them to contest the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:23 IST
H Vishwanath welcomes SC verdict in disqualification case
H Vishwanath. Image Credit: ANI

H Vishwanath, the disqualified legislator from Janta Dal (Secular), on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement which allowed them to contest the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka. "I welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court. We should be happy because the apex court has awarded a judgement," Vishwanath said.

"We are upholding the order of the Speaker," said Justice Ramana while reading out the judgment. The top court said that resignation does not take away the power of disqualification by the speaker.

"Since we are deciding disqualification, resignation is not needed to be gone into. As such there is no doubt that disqualification has nothing to do with resignation," the court said. The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move had led to fall of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state. The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections. The matter was reserved by the court on October 25. The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5

After their disqualification, the strength of the 224-member Assembly had come down to 207. This had brought down the majority mark to 104. The BJP, which helms the government in the state, has 106 MLAs in the Assembly. With the by-poll elections, the majority mark will climb to 222 and the BJP will have to win a minimum of six out of fifteen seats to keep its majority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...

SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, paves way to contest bypolls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs in Karnataka on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in the state. The court struck down the p...

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs proves BJP's hand in toppling Congress-JDS govt: Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the Supreme court verdict which upheld disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS legislators proved that BJP used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority and alleged ...

'Criminal Minds' final season to air on Jan 8

The final season of Criminal Minds is set to premiere on January 8, 2020, CBS has announced. The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, reported Variety.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019