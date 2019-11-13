International Development News
Development News Edition

SC order on Finance Bill 2017 will have 'far-reaching consequences': Petitioner Jairam Ramesh

The Supreme Court's order on the validity of the Finance Act 2017 will have "far-reaching consequences" on any attempts to abuse the Money Bill route, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the petitioner in the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:36 IST
SC order on Finance Bill 2017 will have 'far-reaching consequences': Petitioner Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court's order on the validity of the Finance Act 2017 will have "far-reaching consequences" on any attempts to abuse the Money Bill route, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the petitioner in the case. The court has referred the case to a larger constitution bench to adjudicate whether the passage of the Finance Act 2017 as Money Bill was valid.

"I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for this decision. It will have far-reaching consequences on any future attempts by the Modi Government to abuse the Money Bill route and is also a reminder to future Governments that any attempt at diluting our institutions will not be allowed," Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. New rules were framed for appointments in 19 judicial and quasi-judicial tribunals in the Finance Bill which was introduced in the Parliament as a Money Bill.

The Congress leader alleged that the government had "sought to dilute appointments to nineteen different tribunals" including the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central Administrative Tribunal. He said: "Through the rules framed under the section (introduced by this Act), the government had extended executive control over these institutions by altering the composition of the selection committees and vastly downgrading the qualifications and experience required to staff these bodies."

"This was done with the furtive intention of vesting greater control in the Central Government on the appointments of judges to these judicial and quasi-judicial bodies," Jairam Ramesh submitted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-End to negative rates seen soon in Sweden after inflation data

Swedish consumer prices rose in line with market forecasts in October, increasing the chances the Riksbank will end five years of negative interest rates by lifting its key repo rate from -0.25 percent in December. Swedens central bank has ...

Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next years Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises. Acco...

Star Air to start thrice-weekly flights on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route from Nov 22

Star Air on Wednesday said it would start flights on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route thrice a week from November 22. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 12.20 pm on Monday, Friday and Sunday to Kalaburagi district, which is around 570 k...

Decision on Ayodhya trust to be taken by PM: Culture minister

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said the decision on the formation of the Ayodhya Trust will be taken at the level of the prime minister. The decision on the trust -- how will it be formed, who all will be its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019