Missing MP tribal man may be in Pakistan, police launch probe

In an effort to find a 23-year-old tribal man missing since two years, the district police have sent his details to police headquarters in Bhopal after it emerged he may be in Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday. The police swung into action after a video clip emerged on social media showing a person resembling the missing man in Pakistan, he said.

The tribal, Baralal, a resident of Shishpur Pati in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, went missing in November 2017, following which his parents lodged a complaint with the police, an official said. Baralal's details have been sent to the state police headquarters in Bhopal, district superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

"A video showing Baralal in Pakistan has recently surfaced on social media," he added. The state police headquarters is expected to take up the matter with the home ministry and after necessary verifications, efforts will be taken to bring Baralal home, the official added..

