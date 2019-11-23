International Development News
Development News Edition

Court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi for 'Dalali' jibe at PM Modi

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:04 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The complaint was regarding a statement made by Rahul during a public meeting in 2016, in which, he allegedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding behind the blood (that the) soldiers shed and doing dalali on their (soldiers) sacrifice".

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, while passing the order, observed that there is no need to register the FIR in the case. The complainant showed dissatisfaction over the order and said that they will approach Sessions court in the coming days.

Earlier, Delhi police in its 'Action Taken Report' had clearly mentioned that -- no cognizable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Gandhi. The police, in the report, however, stated that a defamation suit may be filed against Rahul for his remark. "As per the contents of the complaint, no cognizable offence is made out. Rahul made the defamatory statement against PM Narendra Modi for which a defamatory suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made," the police had stated.

The report was filed by the Delhi Police in pursuance to court's directions over an application moved by complainant's counsel Joginder Tuli. He had sought a direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi under the charges of sedition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

