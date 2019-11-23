Chennai: Man arrested for ordering cannabis through foreign post

Customs Department on Saturday arrested a person for ordering 112 grams cannabis through postal parcels arriving from Canada, US, and England.The accused was identified as 28-year-old Parama Guru K hailing from Chennai. A statement from Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said, "During the last three months, Customs seized 31 consignments of Ganja of various quantities totally weighing 4 kg from foreign postal services arriving from Canada, USA, and England."

"During the investigation, it was found that in most of the cases, the Consignee names provided to book the parcels were fake and in some cases, consignees stated their names were misused to book these parcels," the statement said. "The accused Parama had placed an order of 112 grams of cannabis for personal consumption through Dark Web from Canada on his friends' address and had paid Rs 45,000 in Bitcoin," the statement added. (ANI)

