Through our Constitution, billion voices speak: CJI SA Bodbe

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Tuesday said that the Constitution of India is based on plurality and popularity through which a billion voices speak. "Our Constitution is based on plurality, popularity. Through our Constitution, billion voices speak and articulate many things," Chief Justice Bobde spoke at a special function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on the Constitution day.

He said that over the years, the Constitution has facilitated a "social revolution". The Constitution Day is celebrated to mark the adopting of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949.

It came into force on 26th January 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The declaration regarding it was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai. The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and 8 schedules. (ANI)

