New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm BALLIA DEL30 UP-GODSE-BJP MLA Godse wasn't a terrorist, committed a mistake: BJP MLA Ballia (UP): Amid BJP’s attempt to distance itself from MP Pragya Thakur’s comment in praise of Mahtama Gandhi’s assassin, a party MLA here said Nathuram Godse committed a mistake but he was not a terrorist. DEHRADUN DES25 UKD-BYPOLL-RESULT BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in U'khand Dehradun: The BJP on Thursday retained the Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand, defeating its nearest rival Congress by more than 3,000 votes.

JAIPUR DES32 RJ-ASSEMBLY-GOLWALKAR Cong, BJP spar in Rajasthan Assembly after minister's remarks on Golwalkar Jaipur: A reference to RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar and his 'Bunch of Thoughts' on Thursday triggered an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly during a special session on the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution. LUCKNOW DES31 UP-BUS-CARD Use credit card to buy tickets on UP buses soon Lucknow: Passengers travelling on state-run buses in Uttar Pradesh will soon be able use their credit cards to buy tickets, thanks to a new device that the conductors will carry.

LUCKNOW DES16 UP-POLICE-2NDLD SCIENCE CONGRESS Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace in wake of Ayodhya verdict Lucknow: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. CHANDIGARH DES28 PB-CONG-GST Centre deliberately delaying release of GST compensation: Pb Cong chief Chandigarh: The ruling Congress in Punjab accused the Narendra Modi government on Thursday of meting out "stepmotherly" treatment to the state and "deliberately delaying" the release of Rs 4,100 crore in GST compensation to it.

JAMMU DES11 JK-HIGHWAY Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for traffic for 2nd day, over 3,000 vehicles stranded Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy rains in the Banihal-Ramban section triggered five landslides, leaving over 3,000 vehicles stranded at various places on the route, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)