New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm BALLIA DEL30 UP-GODSE-BJP MLA Godse wasn't a terrorist, committed a mistake: BJP MLA Ballia (UP): Amid BJP’s attempt to distance itself from MP Pragya Thakur’s comment in praise of Mahtama Gandhi’s assassin, a party MLA here said Nathuram Godse committed a mistake but he was not a terrorist. DEHRADUN DES25 UKD-BYPOLL-RESULT BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in U'khand Dehradun: The BJP on Thursday retained the Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand, defeating its nearest rival Congress by more than 3,000 votes.

JAIPUR DES32 RJ-ASSEMBLY-GOLWALKAR Cong, BJP spar in Rajasthan Assembly after minister's remarks on Golwalkar Jaipur: A reference to RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar and his 'Bunch of Thoughts' on Thursday triggered an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly during a special session on the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution. LUCKNOW DES31 UP-BUS-CARD Use credit card to buy tickets on UP buses soon Lucknow: Passengers travelling on state-run buses in Uttar Pradesh will soon be able use their credit cards to buy tickets, thanks to a new device that the conductors will carry.

LUCKNOW DES16 UP-POLICE-2NDLD SCIENCE CONGRESS Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace in wake of Ayodhya verdict Lucknow: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. CHANDIGARH DES28 PB-CONG-GST Centre deliberately delaying release of GST compensation: Pb Cong chief Chandigarh: The ruling Congress in Punjab accused the Narendra Modi government on Thursday of meting out "stepmotherly" treatment to the state and "deliberately delaying" the release of Rs 4,100 crore in GST compensation to it.

JAMMU DES11 JK-HIGHWAY Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for traffic for 2nd day, over 3,000 vehicles stranded Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy rains in the Banihal-Ramban section triggered five landslides, leaving over 3,000 vehicles stranded at various places on the route, officials said..

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again

A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday after China said it would retaliate for U.S. legislation backing Hong Kongs protesters, leaving investors concerned as to the extent of the Chinese respo...

National Institute of Statistics’ new report claims inflationary pressures in Cameroon

In more than the last 1 year, the change in the general level of prices in Cameroon is 2.3 percent on average. Based on a note of conjuncture of the National Institute of Statistics, this reflects the persistence of inflationary pressures.C...

OSH India Commences its 8th Edition in Mumbai

Creating and sustaining awareness for Occupational Safety and Health in the industry South Asias largest trade show for Occupational Safety Health industry by Informa Markets in India MUMBAI, Nov. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in...

Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the American girl band said on Thursday. A decade after they split, the group - originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like Dont...
