International Development News
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:38 IST
Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest

Police have booked former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy along with the then Bengaluru police commissioner T Sunil Kumar, his subordinates and some Congress and JD(S) leaders on sedition charges for protesting the income tax raids during Lok Sabha polls. Based on a complaint by activist Mallikarjuna A, a city court recently directed the commercial street police to register a case under various sections of the IPC including criminal conspiracy and attempting or abetting waging war against the Government of India, police said.

The case relates to protests near the I-T office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. The charges are that Kumaraswamy had informed public about the possible raids after getting inputs about the action.

Kumaraswamy had told the media on March 27 that there was every likelihood of raids as a large number of central security forces had arrived at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). His apprehensions came true the next day as the forces fanned out to different parts of the state.

Later, a massive demonstration was conducted at the Income Tax office. Other prominent people, who have been booked, include then deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, the then deputy commissioners of police Rahul Kumar, D Devaraju and all election officers.

Reacting to the sedition charges, D K Shivakumar said all the cases were politically motivated and he will fight it politically. " We did not enter the income tax office. We stood 150 metres away and raised slogans," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sathiyan wins both group matches to enter last-16 in ITTF World Cup

Indias G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup here on Friday. The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gau...

Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question H...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Never referred to Godse as patriot: Pragya Thakur

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone. This is the second time in the day when T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019