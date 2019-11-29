Control onion prices or face protests: Goa Cong to state govt

The Goa Congress on Friday asked the BJP-led state government to provide subsidised onions to the people as prices have sky-rocketed, with the kitchen staple selling at over Rs 100 per kilogram. Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho claimed her party had subsidised onions when prices had risen during its tenure under chief ministership of Digambar Kamat.

"The current government led by Pramod Sawant has completely failed to control the situation. Why are onions more expensive in Goa when compared to Kolkata and Mumbai," she asked. She said the women's wing of the Congress would resort to protests and agitations if the Sawant government did not control the prices of onions quickly.

Data released by the Union Comsumer Affairs ministry on Thursday had revealed that maximum price of onions, at Rs 110 per kilogram, was recorded in Panaji in Goa..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)