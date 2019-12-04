Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram will be released once we get release order: Tihar Prison DG

Director General of Tihar Prison, Sandeep Goel on Wednesday said that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case, will be released after the jail authorities will get the release order.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:07 IST
Chidambaram will be released once we get release order: Tihar Prison DG
P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Director General of Tihar Prison, Sandeep Goel on Wednesday said that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case, will be released after the jail authorities will get the release order. Chidambaram will be released once we get release order: DG, Tihar Prison

"They will take the Supreme Court order to lower court and submit the sureties and bail bonds there. Then the order to release him from jail will be issued. He will be released once we get the release order," Goel said. The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram. The top court observed that Chidambaram should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. He should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

Chidambaram was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount. The Supreme Court said Chidambaram would not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case. The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Playoff berths the focus for Cowboys, Bears

Jason Garretts future employment as coach of the Dallas Cowboys is likely dependent on a strong December. Garrett and the Cowboys look to snap a two-game slide and begin a successful finishing kick when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thurs...

Olympics-'Anti-terrorism drills' with dogs conducted ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games

Japanese officials undertook anti-terrorism drills involving dogs trained to detect suspicious items, including explosives, at Tokyo Station on Wednesday as they ramp up security preparations for next years Olympic Games. During the drill, ...

'New benches of HC set up only after nod of principal bench'

New benches of any high court are established only on recommendation of the principal bench of the particular high court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Prasad also said the Law Ministry is yet to re...

Sabarimala pilgrimage to be a "green" affair

As the annual pilgrimage season is progressing at Sabarimala, the Kerala government is making all efforts to make it a green affair by avoiding plastic articles and promoting the use of eco-friendly products. The use of plastic carry bags ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019