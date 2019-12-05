Following are the top stories at 1720 hours:

DEL73 LD UNNAO UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

Unnao: A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

DEL82 LD CHIDAMBARAM Govt clueless on economy, PM left it to ministers to indulge in 'bluff and bluster': Chidambaram

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on the government a day after stepping out of jail, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is "clueless" about the economy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left it to his ministers to indulge in "bluff and bluster".

Members of Parliament have unanimously decided to let go of the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen, sources said Thursday.

New Delhi: Members of Parliament have unanimously decided to let go of the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen, sources said Thursday.

MDS9 KL-RAHUL-CASES Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him across the country by the BJP and considers them as "medals".

MDS4 KL-RAHUL-MODI Country in trouble as Modi, Shah live in 'imaginary' world:

Rahul Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over its economic policies, saying the country was in "trouble" as the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah were "living in their own imagination" and have no contacts with the outside world.

A special court here on Thursday declared diamantaire Nirav Modi, the key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, a fugitive economic offender, on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.

Jagdeep Dhankhar who had to wait outside the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday as the gate designated for the governor was locked, said the "humiliation" meted out to the governor's post has put the country's democratic history to "shame".

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's suggestion that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if then home minister P V Narasimha Rao had heeded the suggestion of calling in the Army drew sharp reaction from the BJP which on Thursday blamed Rajiv Gandhi for the massacre.

Supreme Court lawyers requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with them after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while hearing a land acquisition matter two days ago.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said its 2018 verdict allowing entry of girls and women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Kerala's Sabarimala was not the "final word" as the matter was referred to a larger bench.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday unexpectedly hit a pause button on cutting interest rate as it gave more importance to prevailing inflation pressure and rising food prices over a worrying slowdown in the economy.

Equity benchmarks closed lower in topsy-turvy trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank unexpectedly left interest rates unchanged amid slowing growth.

The US has urged all countries to ensure that only "trusted vendors" participate in any part of their future 5G networks as the Trump administration stepped up its pressure against Chinese telecom giants, citing a potential security threat and possible misuse of data. By Lalit K Jha

Most of the Indian victims hospitalised or reported missing after the massive LPG tanker blast at a ceramics factory in Sudan belonged to Tamil Nadu and Bihar states while authorities are trying to ascertain the details about the 18 Indians killed in the tragedy.

Only one spot up for grabs in pace attack for T20 WC, rest sealed: Kohli By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said there is only one spot left to be filled in the team's pace attack for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, indicating that Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are almost certain to make the cut.

