Modi to address 'thanksgiving' rally of unauthorised colony residents on Dec 22: Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address residents of unauthorised colonies at a mega "thanksgiving" rally to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at the Ramlila Ground on December 22. Confirming Modi's participation at the rally, Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said plans were afoot to ensure presence of over 10 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the "Dhanyawad Rally".

"We will also run a signature campaign as a gesture of gratitude towards the prime minister, with people living in these colonies thanking him for providing them legal ownership right over there properties," Bhatia said. The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, benefiting eight lakh families.

A high-pitched war of words is going on between the BJP and AAP over the unauthorised colonies issue, which is likely to be a major poll plank during the Delhi Assembly polls early next year. The BJP is pinning its hope to win the hearts of unauthroised colonies' residents by claiming that the move had benefited 40 lakh people living in these settlements.

The ruling AAP has been questioning the move to provide ownership rights by the Centre. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said people would not believe any claims unless they have registry papers of their properties in hand. PTI VIT HMB

