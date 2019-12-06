Walkout by Opposition from Assembly

Opposition Congress and the Left parties staged a walkout in the West Bengal Assembly on Friday in protest against the question hour not being listed in the business of the day and for not allowing to raise the issue of indefinite sit-in by para-teachers, whichis on its 25th day. Congress lawmakers raised objections for listing a discussion on an old standing committee report instead of the question hour, which is a normal practise.

CPI(M) member Sujan Chakrabarty urged Speaker Biman Banerjee to allow a discussion on the protesting para-teachers but was not given the permission. Both the parties then walked out of the Assembly.

The House was adjourned for the day after a speech by the state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari as there was no major listed business. The speaker and the members of the House paid floral tributes at the statue of the B R Ambedkar in the Assembly premise on his death anniversary..

