Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 400 Eklavya Model schools in tribal areas by 2022: PM Modi

In a bid to ensure that children in tribal areas are not deprived of quality education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government will put in place an extensive network of more than 400 new 'Eklavya Model residential schools' by 2022 across the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:10 IST
Over 400 Eklavya Model schools in tribal areas by 2022: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to ensure that children in tribal areas are not deprived of quality education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government will put in place an extensive network of more than 400 new 'Eklavya Model residential schools' by 2022 across the country. "We are developing an extensive network of 'Eklavya Model residential schools in the country. By 2022, more than 400 such new schools will be opened," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to the Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan, Gujarat, through video conference.

"The Central government is working for the education of tribal children with special emphasis on their skill development. The scholarship schemes for the tribal children have been made more transparent and more opportunity is provided to them for their education," he added. The Prime Minister said that small things are being taken care of in these schools, which are meant for tribal students.

"We are paying attention to every small thing like holidays are granted in these schools on tribal festivals. As a result, the drop-out rate has decreased and the tribal children are also happy," he said. "These schools are also being developed to provide them with modern sports facilities," said Prime Minister Modi.

Stressing on the need for the government and the society to strive collectively to make the schemes a success, Prime Minister Modi said: "In my view, the government efforts alone are not sufficient. The government and society should collectively strive for making such schemes a success." Prime Minister Modi also shared the idea of pairing private and public schools wherein students from the rural background will learn from their urban counterparts and vice versa, thus boosting the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

He also congratulated Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan for spearheading the 'Ekal School Abhiyan' which aims to promote the education among rural and tribal children, and appreciated the Sangathan volunteers for their role in nation-building by imparting education and awareness to more than 2.8 million rural and tribal children who reside in the remotest locations across India and Nepal. Congratulating the Sangathan on reaching the figure of 1 lakh schools across India, the Prime Minister said that working with passion, dedication, and commitment turns an impossible goal into an achievable one. He highlighted the fact that the Sangathan has been awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize due to its commitment towards social service and for being an inspirational role model for the whole country.

The Prime Minister noted that the Union Government is also working enthusiastically for better education and skill development in India. Schemes like scholarship for scheduled tribes' children, Poshan Abhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, and school holidays on the occasion of tribal festivals, etc., have helped not only in checking the school dropout rates but also promoted the holistic development of children. The Prime Minister remarked that as India completes 75 years of Independence, the success of Ekal Sangathan will help in realising Mahatma Gandhiji's ideals of Gram Swaraj, social justice of Dr BR Ambedkar, 'Antyodaya' of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Swami Vivekananda's dream of a glorious India.

Ekal Vidyalaya is a movement involved in the integrated and holistic development of rural and tribal India and Nepal. The main activity undertaken in this movement is to run one-teacher schools, known as Ekal Vidyalayas, all over India, in the remotest rural and tribal villages to take the education to every child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump faces deadline as House Democrats craft articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump faced a deadline on Friday set by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats as they deliberate over what charges to bring against him after Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the Judiciary Committee to draft formal articles of ...

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on...

French government sticks by pension reform as strike bites

Eds Adding fresh inputs, incorporating related series Paris, Dec 6 AFP The French government on Friday expressed determination to plough ahead with far-reaching pension reforms in the face of the biggest strikes in years, which have brought...

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on strong jobs report, trade optimism

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday as solid monthly jobs data and upbeat comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China spurred riskier bets, putting the benchmark SP 500 index on track to log its second weekly gain in a row. Wall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019