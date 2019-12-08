Delhi: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in Anaj Mandi fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in a fire incident in Delhi. The Prime Minister has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.
At least 43 people died and 16 injured after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were rescued by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)
