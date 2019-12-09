Left Menu
Onus of refugees on Gujarat, Karnataka; Maharashtra already overcrowded : Sena slams govt on CAB

Shiv Sena, which recently parted ways with the BJP, has unequivocally slammed the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that the onus of settling lakhs of refugees who will come from other countries lies on the shoulders of BJP ruled states (Gujarat and Karnataka) as Maharashtra is already "overcrowded" with migrants and north-Eastern states are opposing the move.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:59 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:59 IST
Shiv Sena, which recently parted ways with the BJP, has unequivocally slammed the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that the onus of settling lakhs of refugees who will come from other countries lies on the shoulders of BJP ruled states (Gujarat and Karnataka) as Maharashtra is already "overcrowded" with migrants and north-Eastern states are opposing the move. "If intruders are in lakhs, in which state they will settle? This will change the historical, geographical and cultural structure of our states. States like West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Mizoram have opposed the move to settle intruders on their land," read the editorial in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

"That's why the onus of settling those who will come from other countries now lies on the state like Gujarat. Bihar, where BJP is in the alliance, has also opposed it. With this, the responsibility of states like Karnataka has increased. Mumbai and Maharashtra are already overcrowded with migrants," it read. Taking a jibe at the centre, the editorial said that at a time when there is a shortage of onion in the country, the idea of settling refugees from other countries and giving them Indian citizenship is nothing but "vote bank" politics.

"At times when there is a shortage of onion, the centre is thinking of giving citizenship to intruders from other countries. There is a debate on whether this move is inspired by national interest or vote bank politics," it read. If passed by Parliament, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 introducing exceptional provisions for acquiring citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the bill in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

