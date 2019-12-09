Cong leaders detained during protest march to Guj Assembly

Several Congress leaders, including MLAs, and workers were detained as they marched towards the Gujarat Assembly demanding cancellation of a clerical exam conducted by the state government last month. Police deployed water cannons to stop the crowd from marching from Satyagrah Chhavni Ground towards the Assembly, where a three-day session began on Monday.

The Congress has alleged irregularities, including mass copying, in the November 17 exam conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board, and protesters shouted slogans against the BJP government in the state led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. A police vehicle was damaged by protesters after which water cannons were fired to control the crowd and restore calm, said Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda.

"We allowed the party to organise a protest meeting at Satyagrah Chhavni Ground. No permission was given for the march but leaders and workers started moving towards Vidhan Sabha and were stopped near Pathik Ashram," he informed. Some NSUI workers managed to reached the gate of the Vidhan Sabha but were detained by police.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, who was detained during the march, said it was a fight for the rights of the youth, women and farmers, adding "this BJP government has put even the British rule to shame". "But the BJP government should understand it is the Gujarat of Gandhiji. We will continue our peaceful protest for the people of the state," he said.

Other Congress leaders detained were Arjun Modhwadiya, Siddharth Patel, apart from MLAs. Another protest march towards Vidhan Sabha, led by Chhotu Vasava of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, against the Gujarat government's decision to merge small schools with bigger ones, was also stopped, police said.

"Our protest will continue to ensure smaller schools are not shut. Scheduled Tribes have separate budgetary allocation, and therefore, government should open new schools and recruit more teachers rather than shutting them down," Vasava said. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prashant Vala accused the Congress of trying to create a law and order problem in the state by taking out such marches despite not having police permission.

"They damaged a government vehicle. The Congress is desperate after repeated defeats in elections," Vala claimed. PTI KA PD BNM BNM.

