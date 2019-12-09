Left Menu
Congress demands resignation of Delhi ministers, holds AAP and BJP responsible for fire tragedy

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:47 IST
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra held AAP and BJP responsible for the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and demanded the resignation of Kejriwal government's Power Minister Satyendar Jain, alleging poor electrical infrastructure in the area. The power discoms claimed to have spent Rs 825 crore on strengthening around 650 km of power network last year, and a probe should be conducted how this money was spent, Chopra said.

"In the name of strengthening 650 km of power network, the discoms claimed to have spent a Rs 825 crore in 2018-19, a probe should be conducted into it because in the Anaj Mandi area electric wires were hanging dangerously inviting accident at any time," he said. No immediate reaction was available from the discoms or the ruling AAP in Delhi.

Chopra also demanded resignations of local MLA and Delhi minister Imran Hussain and BJP's mayor in North Delhi Avtar Singh for the tragedy that claimed 43 lives on Sunday. Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Chopra also trained guns at the BJP, claiming former Union Power Minister Piyush Goel, in presence of local MP Harsha Vardhan, had promised to provide Rs 600 crore for laying underground cables in old Delhi.

"Despite his promise, the wires are still hanging in the open in the Shahjahanbad area," he said.

