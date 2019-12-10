Left Menu
Haryana police issues traffic advisory due to foggy weather conditions

The Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for safe and secure road travel during winter fog in view of the existing weather conditions.

  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for safe and secure road travel during winter fog in view of the existing weather conditions. According to a spokesperson of the police department, the advisory asked the commuters to check weather forecasts before driving and leaving for their destinations.

The police have also issued certain safe-driving tips that advise travellers to drive slowly and instructed them to keep their vehicles in good condition. The police also urged drivers to turn lights to low beam during fog as it is easier for others to see them, while the high beams are not as effective in foggy weather conditions.

Requesting the commuters to keep a good distance between the vehicles, the police also stated that the advisory asks drivers to use the painted line on the road as a guide when the visibility is extremely poor. People were also instructed to avoid using mobile phones and music systems while driving. The advisory further suggested rolling down the windows enough to listen for traffic and avoid overtaking, changing lanes, crossing traffic and stopping on freeways and busy roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy isolated rainfall was likely to take place in the regions of Haryana and Punjab on November 12 and 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

