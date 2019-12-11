HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

DEL144 RS-CITIZENSHIP BILL PASS Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

DEL142 CITIZENSHIP-SONIA GANDHI Citizenship Amendment Bill passage marks 'dark day' in constitutional history of India: Sonia

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill marks a "dark day" in constitutional history of India and a "victory of narrow minded and bigoted forces" over the country's pluralism.

DEL92 PM-2NDLD BJP-MEET Oppn speaking Pak's language on citizenship bill: Modi at BJP meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the opposition over its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying some parties spoke Pakistan's language without "changing a comma or full stop", and asserted that the proposed legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history.

DEL137 RS-CITIZENSHIP-SHAH Amit Shah says citizenship bill not anti-Muslim, rejects Oppn charge that it is unconstitutional

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected the Opposition's charge that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was anti-Muslim, saying it does not take away the citizenship of any Indian Muslim and only seeks to given the same to persecuted minorities of three neighbouring countries.

DEL136 RS-CITIZENSHIP-LD SENA We are headmaster in Hindutva school where you study: Shiv Sena leader to BJP

New Delhi: Opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the party does not need to prove how "staunch Hindu" and "patriotic" it is and asserted that it is headmaster in the "school" of Hindutva where BJP leaders "study".

DEL139 LDALL CITIZENSHIP Assam goes up in flames with violent anti-CAB protests; Modi govt pushes ahead with bill

Guwahati/New Delhi: Assam turned into a battleground on Wednesday with massive and violent protests across the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but the government pushed the contentious legislation through Parliament overruling a vociferous Opposition that alleged it was againt the idea of India as a secular nation.

BOM19 GJ-NANAVATI-IPS OFFICERS

2002 riots: Panel junks evidences, statements of 3 ex-top cops Ahmedabad: The Nanavati-Mehta Commission, while giving a clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and his ministers in the 2002 post-Godhra riots, rejected evidences and statements given by three former IPS officers and also made strong observations against them.

DEL143 LD COLD

Drass coldest at minus 15.3 deg C in North India; met dept forecasts heavy snowfall, rains New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Cold wave continued to sweep north India on Wednesday with mercury settling at minus 15.3 degrees Celsius in Drass in Jammu and Kashmir and the weather department forecast heavy snowfall and rains in the northern states of the country in the coming days.

LEGAL

LGD17 SC-LD AYODHYA

SC to consider in-chamber pleas seeking review of Ayodhya case verdict New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A batch of petitions seeking review of the November 9 Ayodhya land dispute verdict, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, will be considered in-chamber by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

LGD20 DL-COURT-NIRBHAYA

Complaint filed in Delhi court seeking FIR against sole witness in Nirbhaya gang rape case New Delhi: The father of one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking an FIR against the sole witness in the case for allegedly giving interviews to various news channels after charging money, claiming it affected the case by "resulting into a media trial", his lawyers said.

LGD9 SC-2NDLD ENCOUNTER

SC to consider appointing its ex-judge to inquire into encounter of rape-murder accused in Hyderabad New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is considering appointing a former judge of the apex court for inquiry into the encounter killings of the four accused in the gang rape-and-murder case of a veterinarian in Telangana.

FOREIGN

FGN52 BANGLA-CITIZENSHIP-MINISTER

Citizenship law could weaken India's historic secular character: Bangladesh Dhaka: Bangladesh's Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill could weaken India's historic character as a secular nation and rejected the allegations that the minorities are facing religious persecution in his country. By Anisur Rahman

FGN25 PAK-2NDLD SAEED

Pak court indicts Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges Lahore: Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD, was indicted on Wednesday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here along with three of his close aides on terror financing charges. By M Zulqernain

FGN51 UK-2NDLD ELECTION

UK polls: PM Boris Johnson holds on to lead but hung Parliament within margin London: The final day of Britain's general election campaign saw top party leaders making a last-ditch sprint across the UK to woo the voters, as a definitive pre-poll survey gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson an edge but also kept the prospect of a hung Parliament on the table. By Aditi Khanna PTI

