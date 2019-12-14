Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur: PM Modi chairs National Ganga Council meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:04 IST
Kanpur: PM Modi chairs National Ganga Council meeting
Visual from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology here. Also present in the meeting were Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, among others.

The Prime Minister will also review the progress of work done and deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga. Kanpur has a population of more than three million spread over an area of 260 Sq. Km. Though it has required treatment capacity, but poor planning, lack of coordination among different departments, old damaged sewage conveyance infrastructure and lack of technical capabilities was resulting into inadequate treatment of only about 150 - 175 MLD of sewage and remaining untreated sewage was discharged to river Ganga through number of overflowing drains, including 140 MLD sewage flow from infamous Sisamau Nala.

The pollution of river Ganga was compounded with the unregulated industrial discharges from around 400 leather tanning industries and inefficient and inadequate common effluent treatment plant (CETP). The entire sewerage and industrial waste management infrastructure was critically reviewed under Namami Gange programme and 10 projects at an estimated cost of Rs. 2315 crore have been taken up.

These include diversion of Sisamau Nala at the cost of Rs 63.8 crore. The nala having 140 MLD flow diverted for treatment at Bingawan (80 mld) and Jajmau (60 mld). Also, it includes 400 km sewerage network in sewerage district I of Kanpur with 10 years operation and maintenance at an estimated cost of Rs. 430.49 crore. National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has taken up construction/modernization of Ghats and Crematoriums including provision for public amenities for the towns on the bank of river Ganga.

In order to improve cleanliness, silt removal and proper upkeep and maintenance of ghats, NMCG has sanctioned a project for regular cleaning of all the 39 ghats at Bithoor and Kanpur at an estimated cost of Rs 6.07 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...

Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket

Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit on Saturday informed ANI that the Bombay High Court has asked the police to investigate the possibility of human trafficking or organ racket behind the disappearance of the 88 missing people from Maharashtras ...

Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip t...

Golf-International captain Els takes blame for Sunday slide

Heartbroken Internationals captain Ernie Els said he would shoulder the blame for his teams defeat to the United States at the Presidents Cup but defended his Sunday pairings after they crumbled at Royal Melbourne.The Internationals brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019